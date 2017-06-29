City officials continuing to work on increasing supply
City officials have been working to increase the amount of housing available in Columbus since a 2014 study outlined the shortage. The study revealed that almost 2,600 renter-occupied households, about 14 percent of all households in the city, had family incomes of less than $25,000 a year, said Robin Hilber, community programs development coordinator for the city.
