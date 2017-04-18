Troopers Make Numerous Arrests During Little 500

Thursday evening, April 20th through Sunday morning April 23rd, Troopers and command staff from the Indiana State Police Post in Bloomington conducted saturation patrols in Monroe County in conjunction with Indiana University's Little 500 festivities. Troopers assigned to this detail focused on traffic and criminal enforcement in and near the city of Bloomington in an effort to help ensure everyone's safety.

