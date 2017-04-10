Thomas Bryant declares for NBA Draft
After returning for his sophomore season at Indiana, forward Thomas Bryant has declared for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent. Indiana sophomore big man Thomas Bryant will declare for the NBA Draft, but will NOT hire an agent, source told... https://t.co/iCRgozq7Ix Bryant had what many considered a disappointing season in Bloomington this year, averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 38.8 percent from behind the arc.
