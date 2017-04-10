This chef loves cooking for homeless people

Rob Cox has a culinary degree and has managed other kitchens, but what makes him happy is cooking every day at the Shalom Community Center in Bloomington, Ind. Rob Cox , hunger relief coordinator at the Shalom Community Center in Bloomington, Ind., slices bread for bread pudding as Leland Carson cracks five dozen eggs on March 16. People ask him where the hot sauce is from time to time, but that doesn't hurt his feelings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.