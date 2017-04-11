Teen arrested in Monroe Co. for attempted murder of deputy
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted and then stopped a moped with two males near Winslow Road and South Walnut Street in Bloomington around 9 p.m. Monday for operating without lights. While talking to the driver and the passenger, the deputy noticed that the moped appeared to have been hotwired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Apr 6
|Justin
|5
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Apr 3
|Slim
|64
|Tricoci beauty school
|Apr 3
|Skinny
|1
|the public help Im looking named Maria or Marie...
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|Snitches
|Mar 27
|Not A Friend
|1
|Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Mar 17
|Drugsarebadk-said...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC