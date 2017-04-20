T.S., Appellant-Respondent, v. D.S., ...

T.S., Appellant-Respondent, v. D.S., Appellee-Petitioner.

ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT:Shannon L. Robinson, Shannon Robinson Law, P.C., Bloomington, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEE:Seth M. Lahn, Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Bloomington, Indiana, Kelsie Breit, Justin Mei, Certified Legal Interns, Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Bloomington, Indiana [1] T.S. appeals the trial court's issuance of an order for protection against him and in favor of D.S. . Husband raises the following issue for our review: whether there was sufficient evidence to support the issuance of the Protection Order.

