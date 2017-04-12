Students get first-hand look into col...

Students get first-hand look into college course at Indiana University

Yesterday

The Seymour High School bus lobby was bustling well after the 8:30 a.m. tone that signifies the start of the school day March 31. Speech teacher Tim Perry's two classes were packed into a school bus and whisked to Indiana University in Bloomington for a day of wholesome learning that incorporated an in-depth discussion led by associate professor John Arthos. Once the speech students filed into Room 304 in Ballantine Hall, Arthos led the speech students in an activity on values as they relate to persuasion.

