See what 20 years did to the impoverished residents of Pigeon Hill

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Jeffrey Wolin took the Indiana neighborhood of Pigeon Hill and turned it inside out for all to see. Transfixed by the characters in this impoverished neighborhood in the housing projects of Bloomington, Ind., he photographed them from 1987 to 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.