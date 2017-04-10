See what 20 years did to the impoverished residents of Pigeon Hill
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Jeffrey Wolin took the Indiana neighborhood of Pigeon Hill and turned it inside out for all to see. Transfixed by the characters in this impoverished neighborhood in the housing projects of Bloomington, Ind., he photographed them from 1987 to 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Apr 6
|Justin
|5
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Apr 3
|Slim
|64
|Tricoci beauty school
|Apr 3
|Skinny
|1
|the public help Im looking named Maria or Marie...
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|Snitches
|Mar 27
|Not A Friend
|1
|Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Mar 17
|Drugsarebadk-said...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC