See what 20 years did to the impoveri...

See what 20 years did to the impoverished residents of Pigeon Hill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Jeffrey Wolin took the Indiana neighborhood of Pigeon Hill and turned it inside out for all to see. Transfixed by the characters in this impoverished neighborhood in the housing projects of Bloomington, Ind., he photographed them from 1987 to 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Apr 6 Justin 5
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Apr 3 Slim 64
Tricoci beauty school Apr 3 Skinny 1
the public help Im looking named Maria or Marie... Apr 3 Family member 1
Snitches Mar 27 Not A Friend 1
Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... Mar 17 Drugsarebadk-said... 4
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC