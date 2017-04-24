Indiana University Press, a dynamic and forward thinking scholarly publisher located in the beautiful town of Bloomington, Indiana, seeks a full-time Science and Public Health Acquiring Editor to identify, solicit, evaluate, acquire, and oversee the publication of a minimum of 25 scholarly and trade publishing projects a year in public health, science, and related areas consonant with the strategic plan of the Press. Responsibilities Acquire and publish a minimum of 25 books per year in public health, science, and other areas as directed.

