New Albanya s Carnegie Center exhibit to highlight pulp art
Comic books and cartoons are the inspiration for the upcoming exhibit "Pulp Art: Out of the gutter and on the walls" at the Carnegie Center for Art & History in New Albany. "It's not exactly comic book art," said Carnegie Curator Daniel Pfalzgraf, "But the work is all contemporary fine art that has been influenced by comic books and cartoons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Friday Censored in Bloomington
|Apr 21
|Farouk Yousef
|2
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Apr 18
|LoosersDuh
|10
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Apr 14
|We miss Coach Knight
|14
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|Apr 14
|We miss Coach Knight
|8
|`adam stratton
|Apr 12
|hurting mother
|1
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Apr 6
|Justin
|5
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Apr 3
|Slim
|64
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC