Neil Gorsuch accused of plagiarizing from a 1984 law article in his 2006 book
Even as Senate Republicans mull over using the nuclear option to force Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to the Supreme Court, a new controversy is arising over alleged plagiarism in one of Gorsuch's books. In his 2006 book "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," there is a brief section that has language and sourcing which seems to mirror that of a 1984 journal article by Abigail Lawlis Kuzma, according to BuzzFeed , which cites multiple instances in which detailed medical language from Kuzma's article appears with only minor alterations in Gorsuch's book.
