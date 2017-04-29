Man convicted in IU studenta s death ...

Man convicted in IU studenta s death appeals 80-year sentence

A man serving an 80-year prison sentence for the beating death of an Indiana University student is appealing his sentence. Daniel Messel's appeal argues that evidence speculating that a heavy flashlight may have been used to kill 22-year-old Hannah Wilson should not have been admitted during his trial.

