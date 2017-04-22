Local racer picks up 1st win at Brownstown

Colton Sullivan of Columbus won his first career super stocks feature April 15 at Brownstown Speedway when the track played host to 111 total racecars and a packed grandstand. Sullivan won the main event for his class over Jason Hehman of Brownstown, Josh Divine of Loogootee, Steve Hollars of Bloomington and Tim Schumpe of Vallonia.

