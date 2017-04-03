Jesse Eisenberg and Anna Strout Welcome First Child
E! News has learned that the two were seen strolling through New York City earlier this morning with their little bundle of joy. The couple dated for 10 years, from 2002 to 2012, before taking a hiatus.
