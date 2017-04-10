Jazz this week: Gregoire Maret & Alicia Olatuja, Peter Evans Septet, ...
It's a busy week for jazz and creative music in St. Louis, with an eclectic selection of visiting performers offering something for listeners with taste s ranging from vintage jazz to mainstream to experimental. Let's go to the highlights... Wednesday, April 12 Harmonica player GrA©goire Maret , with singer and St. Louis native Alicia Olatuja as his featured guest, opens a four-night engagement continuing through Saturday at Jazz at the Bistro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Apr 6
|Justin
|5
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Apr 3
|Slim
|64
|Tricoci beauty school
|Apr 3
|Skinny
|1
|the public help Im looking named Maria or Marie...
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|Snitches
|Mar 27
|Not A Friend
|1
|Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Mar 17
|Drugsarebadk-said...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC