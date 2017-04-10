Jazz this week: Gregoire Maret & Alicia Olatuja, Peter Evans Septet, ...

It's a busy week for jazz and creative music in St. Louis, with an eclectic selection of visiting performers offering something for listeners with taste s ranging from vintage jazz to mainstream to experimental. Let's go to the highlights... Wednesday, April 12 Harmonica player GrA©goire Maret , with singer and St. Louis native Alicia Olatuja as his featured guest, opens a four-night engagement continuing through Saturday at Jazz at the Bistro.

