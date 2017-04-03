Janice Kay (Burns) Allison

Janice Kay (Burns) Allison

Janice Kay Allison, 77, died Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in Columbus. She was a resident of Bean Blossom.

