Indiana University bans athletes with...

Indiana University bans athletes with sexual violence past

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Indiana University-Bloomington has enacted a policy banning athletes with a history of sexual or domestic violence from its programs. The Indianapolis Star reports that the policy approved earlier this month bans all prospective student-athletes - including transfer students and incoming freshman - who have been "convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence" from its programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... Tue LoosersDuh 10
News Good Friday Censored in Bloomington Apr 14 Debbie Jackson 1
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Apr 14 We miss Coach Knight 14
IU just got beat by Ft Wayne Apr 14 We miss Coach Knight 8
`adam stratton Apr 12 hurting mother 1
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Apr 6 Justin 5
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Apr 3 Slim 64
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC