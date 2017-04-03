Indiana punks the Cowboys boil rock 'n' roll down to its essence
Rock 'n' roll is often most effective when stripped down to its essentials, and that's what makes the Cowboys so brilliant. On last year's self-titled debut LP, this four-piece from Bloomington, Indiana, lay out 14 unrelenting, ragged tracks that tip their hats to the Gun Club, the Cramps, and the Dead Boys.
