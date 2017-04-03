Indiana man says 'sexsomnia' caused h...

Indiana man says 'sexsomnia' caused him to sexually assault teen

Saturday Apr 1

An Indiana man accused of groping a 15-year-old girl claims his rare case of "sexsomnia" blocks him from remembering the encounter. Andrew Passwaiter was arrested and charged in Bloomington, Ind., with one count of sexual battery on Wednesday.

