Indiana Excise Police arrest or cite ...

Indiana Excise Police arrest or cite 151 in Bloomington over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Those arrested were given a summons and had to appear in Monroe County court on Sunday morning. Some of those who appeared in court will attend as class Sunday afternoon while other will be out doing road service clean-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Friday Censored in Bloomington Apr 21 Farouk Yousef 2
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... Apr 18 LoosersDuh 10
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Apr 14 We miss Coach Knight 14
IU just got beat by Ft Wayne Apr 14 We miss Coach Knight 8
`adam stratton Apr 12 hurting mother 1
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Apr 6 Justin 5
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Apr 3 Slim 64
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at April 27 at 9:24AM EDT

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC