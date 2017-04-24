Indiana Excise Police arrest or cite 151 in Bloomington over the weekend
Those arrested were given a summons and had to appear in Monroe County court on Sunday morning. Some of those who appeared in court will attend as class Sunday afternoon while other will be out doing road service clean-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Friday Censored in Bloomington
|Apr 21
|Farouk Yousef
|2
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Apr 18
|LoosersDuh
|10
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Apr 14
|We miss Coach Knight
|14
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|Apr 14
|We miss Coach Knight
|8
|`adam stratton
|Apr 12
|hurting mother
|1
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Apr 6
|Justin
|5
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Apr 3
|Slim
|64
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC