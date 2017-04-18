Happy Easter From VDARE.com

Happy Easter From VDARE.com

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: VDARE

This is your annual reminder that there is a War On Easter, just as there is a War On Christmas and even a War On Thanksgiving. What they have in common is hatred of the traditional American nation and generalized Christophobia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Friday Censored in Bloomington 17 hr Farouk Yousef 2
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... Apr 18 LoosersDuh 10
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Apr 14 We miss Coach Knight 14
IU just got beat by Ft Wayne Apr 14 We miss Coach Knight 8
`adam stratton Apr 12 hurting mother 1
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Apr 6 Justin 5
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Apr 3 Slim 64
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC