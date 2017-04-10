Good Friday Censored in Bloomington
The mayor of Bloomington, Indiana, John Hamilton, announced last year that he was censoring Good Friday by renaming it "Spring Holiday." So this Friday government workers will be paid for celebrating the spring.
