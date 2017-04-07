Excise police arrest 62 minors in Blo...

Excise police arrest 62 minors in Bloomington on fake ID related charges

Indiana State Excise police arrested 62 minors on 177 charges in Bloomington on Wednesday evenings over the past three weeks. The majority of the arrests stemmed from the illegal possession of fake IDs used by minors in an attempt to gain entry into The Bluebird nightclub, 216.

