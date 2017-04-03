Call To Artists: Mural Project On Sou...

Call To Artists: Mural Project On South Washington Street In Bloomington

The City of Bloomington Utilities Department, in collaboration with the City's Department of Economic & Sustainable Development, is issuing a call for artist qualifications for a mural to be located at 423 South Washington, where Utilities stores archived documents. The goal of the mural is to provide an innovative and strong work of public art for city residents and visitors.

