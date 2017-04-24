Bloomington Man Sentenced To 40 Years For Causing Death Of Daughter
According to court records, Monroe County Circuit Judge Teresa Harper sentenced 34-year-old Robierre Jomo Kenya McNeil to the maximum sentence - 40 years- for causing the death of Kenya Rose Smith-Barton. She also imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence for neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
