Alright, Twilight

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Salt Lake City Weekly

How do you not get excited for the announcement of the perennial live music bargain of the year, where you can gorge on food truck fare and guzzle beer in a public park without getting a citation? I know, right?! As it does every year, the Twilight Concert Series brings anticipation and, finally, fruition as we learn what we'll be doing every Thursday night for two months. Not just that, but it's also interesting to see how festival organizers at the City Arts Council will manage to bridge indie credibility and commercial appeal in their curation of the festival.

