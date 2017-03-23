Zika Virus Protein Mapped to Speed Se...

Zika Virus Protein Mapped to Speed Search for Cure

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Newswise

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A study published today shows how Indiana University scientists are speeding the path to new treatments for the Zika virus, an infectious disease linked to birth defects in infants in South and Central America and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitches 8 hr Not A Friend 1
Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... Mar 17 Drugsarebadk-said... 4
IU just got beat by Ft Wayne Mar 16 Vector aka Victor... 6
Jama phegley, Kendall, Dave's, Pegg (Jun '16) Mar 16 goad teef 2
News Duke solar plant begins sending energy Mar 12 Jack 1
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river Mar 9 nnono 10
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,859,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC