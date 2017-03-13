Willie Nelson Leads Farm Aid TV Special With Alabama Shakes, Sturgill Simpson and John Mellencamp
The approach of spring brings festival-planning by music fans and crop-sowing by farmers -both activities called to mind by the premier broadcast of the 2016 Farm Aid concert Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on AXS TV, featuring Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Alabama Shakes, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and others. Prior to the Farm Aid broadcast, AXS TV at 9 p.m. Sunday will feature Farm Aid co-founder Mellencamp on Rock and Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, from Mellencamp's art studio in his hometown of Bloomington, Indiana.
