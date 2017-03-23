Weed from Himachal sold on Instagram! Marijuana on sale via social...
Himachal Pradesh is known for its beautiful sceneries and photogenic locations. However, the northern state is most known for its supply of charas or cannabis from Parvati Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter...
|Thu
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Mar 17
|Drugsarebadk-said...
|4
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|Mar 16
|Vector aka Victor...
|6
|Jama phegley, Kendall, Dave's, Pegg (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|goad teef
|2
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Mar 12
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Mar 4
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC