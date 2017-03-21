Warm, wet Indiana spring could mean early mosquitoes, ticks
A Purdue University entomology professor says if Indiana's mild weather continues the state could see more mosquitoes and ticks this year. Purdue's Catherine Hill tells The Herald-Times that mild winter temperatures combined with a warm and wet early spring could mean early and prolific mosquitoes and ticks.
