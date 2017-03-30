Vigo County Jail Log: March 30, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementWednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitches
|Mar 27
|Not A Friend
|1
|Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Mar 17
|Drugsarebadk-said...
|4
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|Mar 16
|Vector aka Victor...
|6
|Jama phegley, Kendall, Dave's, Pegg (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|goad teef
|2
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Mar 12
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC