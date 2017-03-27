Trucking companies voice opposition to toll plan for I-69
Indiana has long been known as the "Crossroads of America," but lawmakers are struggling to come up with a way to pay for the roads to live up its reputation. Tolling seems to be the leading possibility lawmakers are currently exploring, which is not playing well with one trucking company in Bloomington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitches
|Mar 27
|Not A Friend
|1
|Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Mar 17
|Drugsarebadk-said...
|4
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|Mar 16
|Vector aka Victor...
|6
|Jama phegley, Kendall, Dave's, Pegg (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|goad teef
|2
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Mar 12
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC