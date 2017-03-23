Southern Indiana community replaces flood-damaged town hall
A southern Indiana community is opening up a new Town Hall to replace offices badly damaged by flash flooding more than three years ago. The new Ellettsville Town Hall is just off Indiana 46 next to the community's police station.
