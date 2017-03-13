Sources: Tom Crean no longer in the r...

Sources: Tom Crean no longer in the running for Missouri opening

On the day after Indiana's basketball season concluded in the NIT, there's some coaching news out of Bloomington - but maybe not the clarity Indiana fans have hoped for in regard to Tom Crean's fate. A source close to the Missouri coaching search tells Crimson Quarry that the coaching search in Columbia may be coming to an end, but it won't be an announcement of Tom Crean taking the head job for the Tigers.

