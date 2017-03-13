Sources: Tom Crean no longer in the running for Missouri opening
On the day after Indiana's basketball season concluded in the NIT, there's some coaching news out of Bloomington - but maybe not the clarity Indiana fans have hoped for in regard to Tom Crean's fate. A source close to the Missouri coaching search tells Crimson Quarry that the coaching search in Columbia may be coming to an end, but it won't be an announcement of Tom Crean taking the head job for the Tigers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Crimson Quarry.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|Wed
|Vector aka Victor...
|4
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Mar 12
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Mar 4
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Mar 3
|Dom
|4
|Indiana Supreme High Court Issues Decorum Oder ...
|Mar 3
|concerned
|1
|Run off
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC