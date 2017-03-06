Someone made a Brad Stevens to Indiana Adele music video and it's the saddest thing on the internet
As of this moment, Tom Crean is Indiana's basketball coach. He may be the coach after this season concludes! He might not be! His coaching fate at Indiana is a weird, well-litigated topic and really unlike anything we've ever seen before in college basketball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Crimson Quarry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Sat
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Mar 3
|Dom
|4
|Indiana Supreme High Court Issues Decorum Oder ...
|Mar 3
|concerned
|1
|Run off
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|2
|Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of In...
|Feb 28
|nnono
|2
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Feb 20
|a321123bc
|13
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Feb 16
|Denial
|63
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC