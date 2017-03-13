Second person arrested for September 2016 murder of Bloomington man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Monroe County Sheriff has made a second arrest in the September murder of a Central Indiana man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|7 hr
|Vector aka Victor...
|4
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Mar 12
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Mar 4
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Mar 3
|Dom
|4
|Indiana Supreme High Court Issues Decorum Oder ...
|Mar 3
|concerned
|1
|Run off
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC