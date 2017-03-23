Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scenes [News]
In the last episode from March 19th, Sammy traveled to Bloomington, Indiana to hang with John Mellencamp at his art studio. Season 2 follows Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary musicians including Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen , Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan , Toby Keith and more.
