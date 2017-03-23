Report: Archie Miller will be Indiana's next head coach
Steve Alford's bowing out of the Indiana coaching search late last night seemed to be an indication that Fred Glass and company might have their man. And if you're to believe the most reliable reporter in all of basketball, it seems they do.
