Raiders fall 6-0 to Indiana

28 min ago

The MTSU Blue Raiders dropped the final game of a three game series in Bloomington, Indiana to the Indiana Hoosiers this afternoon by a score of 6-0. The Raiders were alive throughout much of the ballgame due to a good start by Devin Conn and solid pitching out of the bullpen by Cody Puckett, but were unable to solve the Hoosier pitching staff today and fell off in the late innings.

