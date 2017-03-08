Raiders fall 6-0 to Indiana
The MTSU Blue Raiders dropped the final game of a three game series in Bloomington, Indiana to the Indiana Hoosiers this afternoon by a score of 6-0. The Raiders were alive throughout much of the ballgame due to a good start by Devin Conn and solid pitching out of the bullpen by Cody Puckett, but were unable to solve the Hoosier pitching staff today and fell off in the late innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Sun
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Mar 4
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Mar 3
|Dom
|4
|Indiana Supreme High Court Issues Decorum Oder ...
|Mar 3
|concerned
|1
|Run off
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|2
|Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of In...
|Feb 28
|nnono
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC