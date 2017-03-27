Police, Fire a " March 27

John Dalton Smith, 35, 4969 E. Greensburg Road, Franklin; arrested on a charge of violation of community corrections; held without bond. Ricky Wallace, 24, 1029 Summit St., Bloomington; arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court; held on $100 bond.

