Neighborhood complaints result in arrests for illicit drugs

A Terre Haute man and a Bloomington woman were arrested Thursday afternoon after Indiana State Police searched a southside Terre Haute residence and discovered illecit drugs and paraphernalia. Shane David Moore, 35, of Terre Haute was incarcerated in the Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringes, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a Scheduled IV controlled substance, dealing cocaine, felon in possession of a handgun, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

