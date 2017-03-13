Neighborhood complaints result in arrests for illicit drugs
A Terre Haute man and a Bloomington woman were arrested Thursday afternoon after Indiana State Police searched a southside Terre Haute residence and discovered illecit drugs and paraphernalia. Shane David Moore, 35, of Terre Haute was incarcerated in the Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringes, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a Scheduled IV controlled substance, dealing cocaine, felon in possession of a handgun, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|3 hr
|Vector aka Victor...
|6
|Jama phegley, Kendall, Dave's, Pegg (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|goad teef
|2
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Mar 12
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Mar 4
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Mar 3
|Dom
|4
|Indiana Supreme High Court Issues Decorum Oder ...
|Mar 3
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC