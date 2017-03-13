May

May

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

Last fall, my wife and I drove our first born, with all his earthly goods, to college. In the blink of an eye, all our lives had changed forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IU just got beat by Ft Wayne 19 hr Vector aka Victor... 4
News Duke solar plant begins sending energy Mar 12 Jack 1
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river Mar 9 nnono 10
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Mar 4 Disgusted and pis... 4
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Mar 3 Dom 4
News Indiana Supreme High Court Issues Decorum Oder ... Mar 3 concerned 1
Run off Mar 2 Anonymous 2
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC