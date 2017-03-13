John Mellencamp stars on latest episode of Sammy Hagar's Axs TV series "Rock & Roll Road Trip"

John Mellencamp will be featured on a new episode the AXS TV reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar that premieres this Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. On the show, host Sammy Hagar travels to Mellencamp's home in Bloomington, Indiana, to chat with the heartland rocker about his long and successful music career and his passion for painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.