John Mellencamp stars on latest episode of Sammy Hagar's Axs TV series "Rock & Roll Road Trip"

John Mellencamp will be featured on a new episode the AXS TV reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar that premieres this Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. On the show, host Sammy Hagar travels to Mellencamp's home in Bloomington, Indiana, to chat with the heartland rocker about his long and successful music career and his passion for painting.

