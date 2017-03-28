IU honors 1st black female student with picture, scholarship
Indiana University has honored its first black female student with a scholarship and a portrait in a permanent art exhibit in the Indiana Memorial Union. The ceremony honoring Carrie Parker Taylor was Monday in Bloomington.
