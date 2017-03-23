Indiana will pay Archie Miller around...

Indiana will pay Archie Miller around $4 million annually over 7 years

According to a report from The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, Indiana's new men's basketball coach will have a pretty solid foundation as he starts out in Bloomington. Wojnarowski reports Archie Miller will sign a 7-year deal worth "in the range" of $4 million annually.

