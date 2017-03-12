Group aims to protect southern Indian...

Group aims to protect southern Indianaa s Lake Monroe

37 min ago Read more: The Tribune

A new environmental group has formed to protect southern Indiana's Lake Monroe and its watershed after discoveries of littering and low water quality. The idea of the watershed group began when Mitchell-Bruker noticed low water quality while kayaking on Indiana's largest reservoir.

