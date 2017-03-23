Even after the firing and the vitriol, Tom Crean still loves Indiana
It's been near radio silence from Tom Crean since his firing for failing to win enough in Bloomington last Thursday. But, finally, Crean and his family have broken his silence to Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel.
