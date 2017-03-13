Duke solar plant begins sending energy

Duke solar plant begins sending energy

Duke Energy Indiana's first large-scale solar power plant is now in commercial service and sending clean, renewable solar energy to customers throughout its 69-county service territory. The plant, which can generate as much as 17 megawatts of alternating current power, is at Naval Support Activity Crane, about 40 miles south of Bloomington, Ind.

Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Sunday Mar 12
And they will still sock it to the costumer!!!

Bloomington, IN

