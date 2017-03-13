Duke solar plant begins sending energy
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Saturday Mar 11, titled Duke solar plant begins sending energy.
Duke Energy Indiana's first large-scale solar power plant is now in commercial service and sending clean, renewable solar energy to customers throughout its 69-county service territory. The plant, which can generate as much as 17 megawatts of alternating current power, is at Naval Support Activity Crane, about 40 miles south of Bloomington, Ind.
#1 Sunday Mar 12
And they will still sock it to the costumer!!!
