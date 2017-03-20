DeRon Davis is "committed" to Indiana after Tom Crean's firing
With Tom Crean out now at Indiana, we'll likely soon start to hear rumblings on what current players may depart Bloomington - whether it be via transfer or to the NBA Draft. The first, DeRon Davis, has weighed in via his high school coach -- and seems to be angling toward remaining with the Hoosiers.
