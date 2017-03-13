Break Science Lays Out Spring Tour 2017

Break Science Lays Out Spring Tour 2017

Livetronica act Break Science will embark on a brief Spring Tour next month. Drummer Adam Deitch and producer/keyboardist Borahm Lee will fit a festival appearance within a series of headlining and co-headling performances.

